Leo Grant Covert
November 16, 1945 ~ July 9, 2021
Leo Grant Covert passed away Friday, July 9th, 2021, at Delta Health Hospital. He was 75 years old.
The family is planning a celebration of life get together on Saturday, August 7th, 2021.
Leo was born on November 16th, 1945, to Allise (Chase) and Louis LeRoy Covert in Boise, ID. He received his GED in Boise, ID and soon after served our country in the Army. Following his service in the Army Leo worked in the construction field becoming an owner operator. He later worked as a Taxi driver and then as a caregiver.
In 1968 Leo married the love of his life, Tina (Abeyta) Covert on March 23rd, 1968. They just celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary!
Leo, as family talked, described him as a man of simplicity; He enjoyed the finer things in life of spending his time with family, hunting and fishing, and just being able to read some books!
Leo is survived by his loving wife Tina of Delta, CO; two sons: Jon (Angela) of Delta, CO and Glen (Felicia) Covert of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters: Delta Jean “DD” of North Carolina and Sharron Covert of Oregon; and four grandchildren.
Leo is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Louis LeRoy Covert and a son Alan Ray Covert.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
