Leona N. Lane
July 27, 1928 -
Leona N. Lane passed away at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, CO. She was 93 years old.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel, followed by burial at the Delta City Cemetery, with Greg Leavitt officiating.
Leona Nadine Hovis was born on July 27, 1928 in Olathe, CO to Walter Franklin and Ada Izora (Sloan) Hovis. Leona was raised and went to school in Olathe, graduating from Olathe High School.
On January 7, 1949 Leona married the love of her life Donnie Ray Lane, and to this union two sons were born. Leona was a homemaker and bookkeeper for the Chevrolet dealer in Delta, CO.
Leona enjoyed gardening, flowers, being with her friends, going out to lunch with her kids and friends, and going to her cabin. She was a member of the Mt. View Club.
Among survivors are her two sons, David Lane of Delta, CO and Mike Lane his wife Linda, of Delta, CO. She is furthered survived by her 5 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Don and her sister Norma.
Memorial contributions may be made to HopeWest Hospice P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416, or to Delta Health Foundation, 1501 W. 3rd St., Delta, CO 81416.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.