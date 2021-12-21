Leonard George Valdez
February 22, 1947-December 16, 2021
Leonard George Valdez, longtime Rogers Mesa resident, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 after a hard fought battle with Parkinson’s disease, at age 74.
Leonard was born in East Carbon, Utah on Feb. 22, 1947 to Tom and Flora Valdez, where he spent his youth. After graduating high school in 1965, he was drafted to serve his country, and after completing basic service in Fort Benning, GA served a tour in Vietnam, side by side in the field with the Vietnamese as a radio operator. After his service he went to visit his parents in Paonia, who had moved there to work at the mines. There he met the love of his life,Teresa Jimenez, in Delta, and decided to stay. They would become inseparable, marrying on Nov. 28, 1970 and would spend the next 51 years together. They raised daughter Chastity and son Leandro in their home in Hotchkiss since 1976.
Leonard was a proud and respected coal miner for 36 years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, spending time with his family and could always be seen hand in hand with his wife.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Tomas and Flora. He is survived by his wife Teresa of Hotchkiss; son Leandro of Denver, daughter Chastity Miller (Matt) of Gunnison and grandchildren Laci of Denver and Dylan of Gunnison. He is also survived by brother Larry (Joy) of Salt Lake City; sisters Francis Meraz of Glenwood Springs, and Bertha Marquez (Al) of Carbondale. He is also survived by many of his wife’s siblings, and treated them as his own, and enjoyed years of hunting and camping with them. He also held his numerous nieces and nephews close to his heart, and so many friends he made while working at the mines and hunting.
A private family service will be held with burial at Olathe Cemetery. Deacon Price Hatcher is the officiant..
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
