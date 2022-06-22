Leonard Lee McAdams II, DDS
June 21, 1954 - June 10, 2022.
A great intellectual mind passed from this world late on the evening of June 10, 2022.
Dr. Leonard Lee McAdams II was born in Gunnison, CO on June 21, 1954. He enjoyed a traditional American upbringing and was an extremely talented athlete during his high school years at Gunnison High School including being the quarterback of their very successful football team in 1971. During his college years at Western State College, he studied chemistry and biology, earning a BA and master’s degree. He then decided to pursue a career in dentistry and attend the University of Colorado School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1982 and the following year married Judith, his wife for the next 38 years. He then started a prosperous dental practice in Cedaredge where he raised two sons Kevin and Gregory.
He was an active member of the community belonging to numerous organizations such as the Rotary Club, Cedaredge Booster Club and Knights of Columbus. He was an enthusiastic sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing all of Western Colorado.
He lived a life of integrity, civility, and honesty. He believed in the importance of accountability and being a consummate professional in every aspect of his life. His legacy will live on through those who loved him most and those who were able to enjoy his gregarious nature through a pleasant conversation.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father Leonard “Mac” and Mary McAdams.
He is survived by his wife Judy of Cedaredge; his son and daughter-in-law Gregory and Mairi of Grand Junction; his son Kevin of Santa Barbara, CA; sister and brother-in-law Cherie and Gary Dixon of Trinidad, TX; niece Stacey Gutsell and family of Naperville, IL; Grant Dixon and family of Dallas, TX; and many friends.
Services were held at St. Philips Catholic Church in Cedaredge, Colorado on Friday, June 17th. A celebration and gathering with family and friends, followed directly after with food and drink in St. Anne’s Hall located within St. Phillips Church.
