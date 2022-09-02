LeRoy Mathias Scheetz
November 30, 1935 ~ August 23, 2022
LeRoy M. Scheetz, lifelong Delta, Colorado resident passed away at his residence on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. He was 86 years old.
Rosary services for LeRoy will be held at 7:00 p.m, Monday, August 29, 2022 at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel with Tom Fedler presiding.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m, Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Montrose, CO with Rev. Matthew Wertin officiating. Burial will follow in the Mesa View Cemetery, Delta, CO.
LeRoy M. Scheetz was born in Delta, Colo. on Nov. 30, 1935, the son of Sylvester H. and Elizabeth C. (Pfiffer) Scheetz. Leroy spent his entire life in Delta and graduated from Delta H.S. with the class of 1953. LeRoy served in the U.S. National Guard. He pursued farming and worked for Delta County as a heavy equipment operator, retiring after 40 years of service with Delta County.
On June 9, 1956, in Delta, he married Frances A. Hunt. Together they parented four children.
LeRoy and Frances are members of St. Michael’s Catholic Church. LeRoy enjoyed working with wood, doing yard work, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, camping, and upon retirement he and his wife Frances became “snowbirds,” spending the winter months in Arizona.
But of all his hobbies and interests, his family was of most importance.
Among LeRoy’s survivors are his wife Frances of Delta; three daughters and their spouses: Enola G. & Greg Raash of Commerce City, Karen F. and David Phillips of Aurora, Donna L. and Daniel Underhill of Delta; and a son, Kenneth L. and Kim Scheetz, also of Delta.
LeRoy was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers: Eugene and Daniel Scheetz.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
