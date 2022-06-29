Lester “Butch” Beldon Griffin
June 2, 1946 ~ June 19, 2022
Lester Beldon Griffin passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022, in the arms of his wife and surrounded by his family at his home in Eckert, Colorado. He was 76 years old.
Services were held at Victory Baptist Church in Montrose, CO, June 24th, 2022 accompanied by viewing, celebration of life and luncheon, and followed by graveside service at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
Lester, better known as “Butch”, was born on June 2nd, 1946 to Jean Louise (Naftzger) and Morris Beldon Griffin in Cleveland, Ohio. He grew up in the Denver, Colorado area, where in 1964, he graduated from West High School. Butch continued his education at the Emily Griffith Trade School learning to weld. He then apprenticed with Public Service, now known as Xcel Energy, where he worked as a journeyman lineman and retired after 43 years.
April 29th, 1966, Butch married the love of his life, “his bride” Kathleen Stewart. They started out their family with two sons, Kirk and Mark, in a home that Butch built in Elizabeth, Colorado. Butch and Kathy served in several locations including Longmont. Their lives blossomed and many lifelong friendships began at Faith Baptist Church. Their love for open space brought them to Eckert, Colorado in 2017.
Early in life, Butch had a small side business as a horseshoer where he was nicknamed the “hoof butcher.” As the master of many skills including welding, plumbing, electrical, construction, and auto repair, he had quite the collection of tools to accomplish all of his projects. His love for the Lord led him to serve in many capacities. He was active as a deacon, faithful choir member, and devoted Sunday school teacher. He had a love and passion for selflessly serving others with the skills God had given him. Butch had a fun-loving sense of humor and would often use many unique sayings when solving a problem. His response would often be “If it’s not broke, don’t fix it" or “Turn the radio up."
Butch is survived by his loving wife Kathy; sons Kirk (Zondra) Griffin of Martinsville, IN and Mark (Landra) Griffin of Simpsonville, SC; brothers Leo Griffin of San Diego, CA, and Walter (Peggy) Griffin of Lyons, CO; sister Ginger (Wes) Jacobs of Larkspur, CO; six grandchildren, Megan, Mollie, Morgan, Maggie, Jacob and Caleb; and four great-grandchildren, Addi, Saylor, Ian and Blaise.
Butch is preceded in death by his parents.
