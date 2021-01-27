Lester Gordon Radcliff
December 29, 1944 ~ January 19, 2021
Lester Gordon Radcliff of Cedaredge, CO passed away on January 19, 2021 at Ashley Manor in Evans, CO. He was 76 years old.
Celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021 at The True Life Church in Cedaredge, CO with Rev. Bob Hillyer officiating. Graveside services will be Monday, 10:00 a.m., on February 1, 2021 at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
Lester Gordon Radcliff was born on December 29, 1944 to Clarence Eli and Bernice Mae (Miner) Radcliff in Imperial, Nebraska. Les graduated from Venango High School in 1963. He went on to futher his education at Barnes Business College and graduated from there in 1965.
On August 22, 1965 Les married Datha Donne “Dee Dee” Waits at Boulder, CO, and to this union two sons were born.
Les was a home builder, rancher, and farmer. He enjoyed woodworking, Cabinetry, farming and golf.
Les is survived by his wife of 55 years: Datha Donne “Dee Dee” Radcliff of Cedaredge, CO and two sons: Shane of Cedaredge, CO and Jay and Becky Radcliff of Eaton, CO; a brother Leonard and Janice Radcliff of Topeka, KS; a sister: Maxine Hargreaves of Walla Walla, WA. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ashley and Megan Radcliff.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
