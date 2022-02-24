Lester J. Haddan
March 30, 1938 ~ Feb. 13, 2022
Lester J. Haddan passed away at his residence in Cedaredge on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Lester was 83 years old.
Lester will be interred in the Cedaredge Cemetery and his graveside service will take place on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Edna Broadbent and Dale Huggins will officiate.
Lester Jerard Hadden was born on March 30, 1938 in Alamosa, Colo. to Isabelle (Ryker) and Lester William Hadden. Lester spent his childhood in Cedaredge. He attended the Univ. of Calif. in Los Angeles and received a bachelor’s degree in History. He taught history to seventh-graders in Los Angeles and also had a house painting business. On Dec. 2, 1991 he married Roxanne Carlson in Scottsdale, AZ.
After spending 30 years in California, he returned to his roots in Cedaredge, Colo. In 2003 he started the Red Bluff Ranch in Cedaredge, and raised elk on the ranch until 2016.
Mr. Haddan is survived by his wife, Roxanne of Cedaredge, nephew Lester Boutwell whom he raised, and one sister.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
