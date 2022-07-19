Lester “Les” Lee Page
November 12, 1940 ~ July 8, 2022
Lester “Les” Lee Page passed away Friday, July 8th, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 81 years old.
Les was born on November 12th, 1940, in Westmont, Illinois to Grace Ann (Harrison) and Forest Emmerson Page. The family found their way to the Paonia, Colorado area where Les grew up and then graduated from Paonia High School in 1958. Les then continued his education in North Dakota at Williston Catholic School for a short time before he returned home to help out in the family tiling business. Les’ chosen career was as an Orchardist. He did spend some time working for the postal service, too.
November 14th, 1963, Les was drafted into the Army and served our country till November 13th, 1965. Shortly following his service, he married the love of his life, Sheila Duncan on December 16th, 1965, in Dundee, Scotland. They celebrated 56 years together.
Les will always be remembered for his sense of humor, positive attitude, and smiling face. No place was as special or important to him as Paonia and the Western Slope.
When not working, Les enjoyed sporting events. He loved to watch and bet on horse races. Les was an avid fan of the Colorado Avalanche hockey team. He also really enjoyed sports with the family, high school wrestling, baseball, volleyball and track and field, where he even coached. Les loved to go walking with his dog “Hamish.” He loved music; growing up he was a percussionist and as he got older, he collected records. He was an outdoors enthusiast going hunting and fishing. Puzzles were also another favorite pastime. The family reminisced as they talked about how he was hardly ever late and he would comment, “at least you got the right day.” His favorite parting words were “toodle loo”, “glad you got to see me” and Alvederzane. The kids thought he was saying I’ll be the same and he always was.
Les is survived by his loving wife Sheila of Grand Junction, CO; son Jere Page of Grand Junction, CO; daughters Sandra (Thomas) Legg of Fruita, CO and Sheri (Jean) Thurston of Grand Junction, CO; sister Gail Classen of Glenwood Springs, CO; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Les is preceded in death by his parents, brother Charles Page and two sisters Marquine Gose and Maureen Martin.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
