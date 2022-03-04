Leverna “Lee” Alta Atchley-Angel
December 4, 1925 ~ Feb 8, 2022
Leverna “Lee” Alta Atchley-Angel passed away on Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, at Horizon’s Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 96 years old.
A celebration of her life service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, at Calvary Baptist Church ~ 1290 A Street, in Delta, Colorado; graveside will follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Lee was born on December 4th, 1925, to Leverna May (Rightmier) and Joseph Bascomb Cathcart in Elkton, Oregon. She graduated from Olathe High school in 1945 and then continued her education at Mesa State College ~ now Colorado Mesa University.
Lee married Charlie Atchley on October 24th, 1946, in Olathe, Colorado and they started their family. They had three sons: Allen Craig, Edwin Wayne and Kelsay Dale. Charlie was called home to be with the Lord.
Lee’s chosen occupation was in healthcare. She spent many years in the nursing field. She had a huge heart for service.
Lee later on married Scotty Angel in Delta, Colorado.
Lee was very active in her church. She started the program “Young at Heart” for Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed rock hunting and meeting with the rock club. Lee enjoyed her time working with her hands, sewing and planning family reunions. She loved to travel and she was especially fond of sports and rooting for Oregon State! Any of the activities were so much better when she was able to spend them with family.
Lee is survived by her three sons: Allen (Sherry) Atchley of Salem, OR, Edwin (Debbie) of Casper, WY, and Kelsay Atchley of Delta, CO; sisters: Dorothy June Hinchman of Cedaredge, CO and Myrtle Lee Nesluitts of Kennewick, WA; eight grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.
Lee is preceded in death by her parents, husband Chuck E Atchley, husband Scotty Angel and three brothers.
Memorial Contributions can be made in honor of Lee to Calvary Baptist Church at 1290 A Street, Delta, CO.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.