Levi Comer
June 12, 1993 - August 21, 2022
Levi Comer, 29, of Paonia lost his life on Sunday, August 21st. A celebration of his life with funeral services will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Services Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow at Mesa View Cemetery in Delta.
Levi was born in Delta, Colorado, to Bill and Janelle Comer (Smith) on June 12th, 1993. He attended Paonia High School. Even at a young age, he was an avid outdoorsman and spent every waking moment playing in the dirt. He was a man of many talents and worked in construction, plumbing and as a handy man, as well as several other physical jobs. On his off time, he could be found most often in the mountains around Paonia hunting, fishing, hiking, and 4-wheeling with people whom he loved, and who loved him. He was stubborn, passionate and made an impression on all who met him. His love for his family was immense.
Levi leaves behind a heartbroken and grieving family, including four children; Alice, Emberosia, Bethany, and Tristan Comer; his parents Bill and Janelle Comer; two sisters, Nicole (Ryan) Mason and Kristen (Brandon) Mansfield; his doting nieces and nephews, Molly-Anne, Norah, Gage, Graham, and Sawyer, who all lovingly refer to him as "Uncle Bubba," his aunts Shelia (John) Briggs, Elaine Umbower; and uncles Dan Ettinger and Steven Smith; as well as a plethora of cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Kim and Sharon Reeser, Larry and Coleen Comer and Edward and Alice Smith, his uncles, Brian, Lee and Larry Comer; aunts, Laura Ettinger and Kathleen Smith.
A fundraiser for his funeral expenses as well as legacy funds for his children has been created and can be found at https://gofund.me/5b09bdc1 or listed as the Levi Comer Funeral and Memorial Fund. Please contact Nicole Mason (307.277.3119) for details.
