Lewis Raymond Anderson
June 4, 1943 - November 21, 2022
Lewis Raymond Anderson was born in Meeker, Colorado to Margrete and Carl Anderson. Born on a cattle ranch, he learned from a young age to love the ranch work which helped his family become successful. While he really enjoyed working with horses, he was also successful in other livestock handling skills, especially roping. However, he loved nothing more than irrigating.
In high school, Lewis learned to play basketball, and won a scholarship to attend Western State in Gunnison, Colorado. After college he tried his hand at various professions including sales, but he finally attended law school at St. Louis University, and joined the Colorado Bar in 1972. He had a long career as a bankruptcy lawyer, helping hundreds of people across Western Colorado; his clients often referred to him as their “guardian angel.”
With his third wife Kathleen he fathered two sons, Bradley and Charles.
After divorce, he met Rita Trninich in 1991, and they moved to Cedaredge, Colorado together in 1992. He and Rita spent many years together, restoring an old farm on Cedar Mesa, which he irrigated with pride and joy. Rita provided compassionate and loving care for him in the final months of his life.
Lewis Anderson passed peacefully in the early morning of November 21, 2022, at Hope West Hospice Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was surrounded by loved ones including his grandson Bijan Anderson, who just hours before his passing sang lullabies and read to him.
He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Rita Trninich, his sons Bradley Anderson (husband BG Wright) and Charles Anderson (wife Afrouz Anderson), his grandson Bijan Anderson, his brothers Harold and Gus, and his sister Marie.
A celebration of Lewis’s life will be held in Cedaredge Town Park on June 4, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to HopeWest Hospice at https://www.hopewestco.org/donate/
