Linda Ann Bowman
December 25, 1953 ~ February 6, 2022
Linda Ann Bowman , 68, passed peacefully in her home in Cedaredge, CO on February 6, 2022. She was born in Orlando, FL on December 25, 1953 to Henry Frank Pietrzyk and Eleanor Ann (Grbac) Pietrzyk. Linda grew up in a Military family traveling much of her childhood before settling in Colorado where her father retired from the Air Force. She graduated nursing school in February 1979 and enjoyed a long career caring for her patients and their families.
On December 6, 1979 Linda married James Orin Bowman in Denver, CO and have shared their lives together for the past 43 years. Linda was a strong woman of faith and prayer and is now home with Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Karen Pietrzyk.
Linda is survived by her husband, James Bowman of Cedaredge, CO; daughter Christine Canal (Christopher) of Glenwood Springs, CO; son Zachary Bowman (Stacie) of Aurora, CO; three sisters Joyce Werner of Paonia, CO, Carol Sikora of Paonia, CO, and Patti Rice (Steven) of Montrose, CO; two brothers Paul Pietrzyk (Jen) of Waxahachie, TX and Michael Pietrzyk of Paonia, CO and three grandsons (Jordan, Alexander and Oliver).
Arrangements are under the care and discretion of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
