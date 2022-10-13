Linda Mae Ruiz Oden
October 20, 1948 - September 17, 2022
Linda Mae crossed over September 17, 2022 at her home in Cedaredge, Colorado. She crossed over peacefully holding hands with her lifetime partner and wife of 36 years, Susan Ruiz Oden.
Linda Mae was born October 20, 1948 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, the only child to (Bill) Haskell Ray Oden and Barbara Mae Hutchings. Linda’s father and mother divorced. They both later remarried other people. Linda stayed with her mother and stepfather. Her mother and stepfather had six more children, while Linda’s father and his new wife had nine more children, resulting in Linda having 15 half brothers and sisters. Linda never got to know her biological father. When she found him, she was two years too late, but she was able to meet her siblings on her father’s side. She was welcomed with open arms by all of those in Wichita, Kansas and by her Auntie Opal and her cousins from Wisconsin and Edwards, Colorado. Linda was looking forward to meeting all the Oden family, but she never had the opportunity to meet her uncle Glenn Paul Oden or his family, or Frances and her family. Linda grew up with the Campbells, her family on her mother’s side. She kept in touch with her half sister and brother, Jane and Herbie. Jane married Randy LaRue and they live in Delta, Colorado. They had a daughter Jennifer LaRue who had a son Rusty and twins, a boy and a girl. Rusty LaRue had three kids and lives in Fruita, Colorado. Brother Herbie had a stepson Joe and daughters, Brandi, who had three sons of her own, and Candi, who lives with her two sons in Missouri. Linda’s niece Brandi would call her Auntie Linda every week on the phone. Hearing from Brandi and her boys would always brighten Linda’s day, even if Linda couldn’t talk.
Linda graduated from Boulder High, in Boulder, Colorado. She successfully applied to IBM in Boulder and worked there until she retired. Linda then completed the professional truck driving program through Curtis Driving School in Oct. 1979 and thereafter drove for Curtis Trucking delivering swinging meat. Later she drove for Brighton Water Trucking Company, and drove a water truck for the drillers in the oil fields of Weld County.
Linda’s family, the Odens, includes brothers and sisters, Jimmy Ray, Debbie, Rick, Sharon, Mike, Chip, Keith (Corky), Brad, and Tanya; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews from Wichita, Kansas. Family on her mother’s side, the Campbells, includes brothers and sisters, Bobby, Jane, Wyrona, Herbie, Penni, and Wanda June; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who live in Missouri and Colorado.
Linda was so happy she was baptized.
My Linda Mae Ruiz Oden is already missed! Linda you made it safely home. My Linda, you made my life complete. Your mark is in my heart and should and no one can take that from me. Jesus Christ brought us together for a reason—to love each other. No one can have what Jesus gave us—the love for each other. I love you Linda Mae. Forever together. Always yours together. Linda Mae Ruiz Oden, you’re safely home in Heaven. I am thankful for this time together with you. Thank you, Jesus Christ, for believing in the both of us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.