Lloyd Charlick
April 15, 1923 - December 13, 2021
Lloyd Charlick, 98 passed away on December 13th, 2021 at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, CO.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Lloyd was born April 15, 1923. The 7th child of a farm family of ten to William H. Charlick and Anna Leuder Charlick in Highland Township, Highland, MI.
Lloyd lived at home and farmed until he married Phyllis Boyes on November 7, 1948. They had their own farm near Milford, MI and he carried rural mail until 1969. Then a move to Colorado Springs where he serviced coin operated laundry machines. They later moved to Montana where Lloyd built their log home himself on a trout stream and retired in 1987. He always had a wonderful garden. Lloyd and Phyllis spent many summers traveling in their RV, eventually spending 12 winters in Arizona. At age 69 he found a new hobby, wood carving. He carved mostly animals. They moved to Delta, Colorado in 1998 and celebrated their 50th anniversary that year.
Lloyd is survived by his extended family including his three sons, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
