Lola Marie Richardson
May 20, 1934 - July 7, 2021
Lola Marie Richardson passed away Saturday, July 7, 2021 at Colorow Care Center in Olathe. She was 87.
Lola was born May 20, 1934 in Mansfield, MO to John and Rosa (Reichel) Myers. Lola had two sisters, Irene and Pearl and two brothers, Howard and Bon. The family moved to the San Luis Valley in 1938. From there they moved to Delta. Lola graduated from Delta High School.
Lola married William “Bill” Richardson on July 12, 1953. They had three boys, Monte, Kent and Bruce (Arch) and one girl, Diana. Bill and Lola divorced in August of 1985.
Lola was a homemaker. She made beautiful clothes for her family. She crocheted and knitted many an afghan, of which her kids and grandkids still enjoy. She quilted, baked birthday and wedding cakes, did ceramics and scrapbooked. She loved to garden. Lola loved all kinds of flowers. She canned the fruit and vegetables she grew. Lola worked at Waliskys, Gambles, and Nucla Elementary School. She was a custodian at Montrose County Courthouse and nursing services. She cleaned the Mormon church in Naturita of which she was a member.
Lola is survived by her sons, Monte (Cindy) Nucla, Kent (Melissa) Radvale and a daughter Diana of Pea Green. She has eight grandchildren, thirteen great and one great-great.
Lola is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rosa, sisters Irene and Pearl, son Arch and great-granddaughter.
