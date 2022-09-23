Lorene Payne Percival
December 19, 1937 ~ September 13, 2022
Lorene Payne Percival passed away Tuesday, September 13th, 2022, at her residence in Olathe, Colorado. She was 84 years old.
Lorene (Pat) was born on December 19th, 1937, to Grace Adriene (Payne) and Robert Willard Grant in Delta, Colorado. She grew up in the Austin and Roubideaux areas. She spent time in the Delta schools and graduated from Olathe High School in 1958.
On March 11th, 1958, Lorene and Robert Eugene Percival were married in Peach Valley, Colorado. They had an adventurous life, following road construction around the state of Colorado, and some in Utah and Wyoming, until they moved back to Olathe where she lived until her death.
Lorene chose homemaking as her occupation, taking good care of her husband and three children. She did spend some time working outside the home as a librarian, teacher’s aid, cook / laundry for a Colorow Care Center and also at Russell Stover’s Candy Factory. In her free time, she enjoyed being a seamstress, gardening, flowers, reading, listening to country music, and doing word searches. Any of these activities were better if they included family, especially the grand kids! She collected Coca-cola memorabilia, angels, bells, chimes and carousels. She loved sending cards to family and friends and anyone she felt needed a smile and hope. She was always working on scrap - memory books for the kids. She loved history! She would tell the kids, “get out of my kitchen!” and sometimes even tease them with, “knock it off, I’ll poke ya with the meat fork!”
Lorene is survived by her children: son Michael Percival of Colorado, daughters Twna Douglas of Crawford, CO and Korena “Kay” Percival of Olathe, CO; brother Daryl Grant of Thornton, CO; Sister Elva Trimmer of Cheyenne, WY; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Lorene is preceded in death by her parents; husband; two brothers: Marvin and Donald Jay Grant; five sisters: Wilma Fansler, LaVerla Dorsey, Louise Fedler, Illene Austin, and Carol Goodman.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.