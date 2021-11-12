Lorna Lee Harer
Lorna Lee Harer, 85, of Crossroads Assisted living, in Delta, CO passed away on November 9, 2021. Lorna was born on Redlands Mesa, near Hotchkiss, CO to Lloyalla (Frady) and Charles Graybeal. She had one older brother, two older sisters and four step-brothers.
She attended elementary school on Redland Mesa, CO and in Helper, UT. She attended high school in Price, UT and Paonia, CO. where she graduated with the class of 1953.
She married Samuel T. Mellon on May 29, 1953 and followed him through various uranium mine camps until settling in Naturita, CO. Sam passed away December 1, 1971. They had 3 children: William and Diana Mellon of Eckert, CO; Roberta Cassels of Grand Junction, CO and LaVonne and Tracy Roberts of Delta, CO.
She married Ernest Harer on September 28, 1990 and gained a step-son, Duane Harer of Alamosa, CO and a step-daughter, Joan Scarborough of Colorado Springs, CO. She enjoyed life in the San Louis Valley for 20 years as a beekeepers wife until he retired. Ernie passed away on July 11, 2009. She returned to Grand Junction for a few years and has resided in Delta, CO for the past 4 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, and her brother. She is survived by her 2 sisters, 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and numerous extended family.
Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, and gardening. She enjoyed helping anyone in need. She loved God and her nondenominational Christian family most of all. She will be greatly missed on earth but heaven has gained another crown jewel.
Due to extenuating circumstances, a memorial service will be planned in the spring of 2022.
