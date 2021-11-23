Lucille Irene Nieman
May 3rd, 1942 ~ November 10th, 2021
Lucille Irene Nieman, 79 of Delta, Colorado passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Horizon Care Center in Eckert, Colorado .
Lucille was born May 3, 1942, to Thelma C. and Jack Pettitt, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She graduated from Evergreen High School. She resided in the Arvada, Colorado area until about 2014 when she made her home here in Delta.
Lucille was very talented in her chosen career of sewing and quilting. She had her own store. She enjoyed teaching others. Even though it was her career it was also her hobby. She loved to make clothes for her grandkids and worked on many crafts with the family. She liked to play BINGO, had a collection of tea cups and liked to stash her earnings away in her hidden spots. She loved to gift her grandkids stuffed rabbits with long awkward ears.
Lucille is survived by her sons, Jeff Nieman of Paonia, CO and Ronald Nieman of Homer, AK, daughter, Jennifer (Frank) Taylor; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents, sisters: Doreen Murray, Donna Pettitt and Barbera Williams.
