Lucy Blair
February 24, 1927 - December 15, 2021
Olathe, Colo. resident, Lucy Blair passed away at her residence on Wed., Dec. 15, 2021 at the age of 94.
A funeral service for Lucy will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 28, at the Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Frank Dorrington officiating. Burial will follow in Mesa View Cemetery.
Lucy S. Schweikhard was born on Feb. 24, 1927, the daughter of Christian and Mamie Lula (Kibbee) Schweikhard, in Johnson, Kansas.
Lucy was a certified nursing assistant, working in nursing homes.
She is survived by three sons: Dale L. Schweikhard of Olathe; Louis E. Cook of Yuma, AZ; Rocky S. Cook of Twin Falls, ID; and daughter, Wynona M. Romero, also of Olathe. Lucy also has 25 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and 15 great great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was son Clifford Cook, son Wayne Schweikhard and son Mike; and daughter, Sharon Cook . Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.