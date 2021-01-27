Lupe Abeyta
March 26, 1937 ~ January 17, 2021
Guadalupe “Lupe” Abeyta 83, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, after a lengthy chronic illness.
Lupe was born March 26, 1937 to Emilio and Adelia Abeyta in Delta, Colorado. He was one of 12 children, eight girls and four boys. He grew up in Delta and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955.
He married Margaret Armendariz on July 25, 1957. They raised five children together. He worked for Russell Stover Candies in Montrose for 27 years.
Lupe is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margie; one brother, Emilio (Helen) of Utah; sons: Earl (Carmen), Ernie (Cheryl) of Grand Junction, Daniel (Carol) of Delta and daughter, Julie (Fidel) of Denver; 21 grandchildren; 28 great- grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Joe and Jimmy, sisters Annie, Lena, Delphine, Josie, Mary, Roseanna, Teresa and Jennie, and sons Ricky and Thomas.
Lupe was loved by many, was always willing to help, and known for his contagious laughter and sense of humor. He loved gardening, working on his home and spending time with his family. Lupe was an avid Raiders Fan and was always proud to show it.
Funeral services will be held at Taylor Funeral Service in Delta on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 1:00.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
