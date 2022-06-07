Lyndall Karen Johnson
March 14, 1943 ~ May 31, 2022
Lyndall Karen Johnson passed away at home with her family, Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. She was 79 years old.
Family will have a private graveside inurnment at Delta City Cemetery. They will honor her wishes to not have a public service.
Lyndall was born on March 14th, 1943, to Lyndall E. (Burch) and William J. Joyce in Delta, Colorado. She was a lifetime resident of Delta, Colorado. She graduated from Delta High School in 1961 and then continued her education at Mesa Junior College, where she was a cheerleader.
On December 1st, 1963, she married the love of her life, Wendell R. Johnson. They started their family in Delta, Colorado and raised two daughters and a son. Lyndall loved gardening, flowers, interior decorating, and was awarded “Yard of the Month” a number of times. Lyndall had great character; she was honest and an excellent role model for her children and family. She taught her kids how to live right and work hard. She was always with her family, never missed an event, and enjoyed watching all of their sports. She enjoyed their large family vacations to Mexico. Lyndall enjoyed living on the family farm, providing a beautiful, meticulous, happy home and yard full of flowers for her family to enjoy. The last 7 years of her life were challenging, as her beautiful mind was stolen by dementia.
Lyndall is survived by her children Hillari (George) Euler of Grand Junction, CO; Charity (Damon) Lockhart of Delta, CO; Weylin (Jessica) Johnson of Delta, CO; sisters Sandra Bailey of Carlin, NV, and Melissa (Les) Hamilton of Delta, CO; nine grandchildren, Blake, Colt, Ty and Paisley Burtard, and Lily, Gauge, Ripp, Mack, and Brock Lockhart; as well as three great-grandchildren.
Lyndall is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Reid Joyce, and her husband Wendell Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Delta High School Baseball, at DHS, 1400 Pioneer Road, Delta, CO 81416.
