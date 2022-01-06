Lynette Ann Huff
November 13, 1933 ~ December 27, 2021
Lynette went to be with the Lord and Savior on December 27, 2021. She passed peacefully in her home in Paonia, Colorado after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Lynette was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa to Jordan and Irene Petrak where she grew up on a farm. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids and attended Open Bible College where she met her husband of 50 plus years. They had four children: Cynthia Therese, Penelope Lynn, Marcille Marie and Paul Jordan.
Lynette was a stay at home mom until she moved to Paonia in 1973 where she worked for Farmer Frank’s Shoe Barn until retirement. Lynette enjoyed hiking, camping, boating and spending time with her family. Most of all, she loved teaching children about Jesus.
Lynette was preceded in death by her parents, Jordan and Irene Petrak; her husband, Paul David; and her son, Paul “Jody”. She leaves behind her sisters, Marlene and Doris; her daughters: Cindy (Wes) Yuill; Penny (Myron) Tedford and Marcy Frazier. She has eleven grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
