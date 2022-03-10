Lynnsley Margo (Wheeler) Ullrey
October 1, 1954 ~ March 3, 2022
Lynnsley Margo (Wheeler) Ullrey, or as we all know her by as Lynn, was called home to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 3rd 2022, surrounded by her family at home in Paonia, Colorado. She was 67 years old. Graveside services will be held for the family at Cedar Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life memorial service will follow on March 19th at 11:00 am at the Paonia Friends Church inviting all family and friends.
Lynn was born on October 1, 1954 to Roberta Mae (Richardson) and Grant Leon Wheeler in Denver Colorado. Most of her childhood was spent in the Grand Junction area and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Denver in 1972. She continued her education at Mesa State College earning an Associates Degree in Art where she met the love of her life Mike, at a local square dance.
On August 30, 1974, Lynn and Michael were married in Denver. They started their family in the Paonia and Hotchkiss area living the following 47 years there.
Lynn enjoyed her time creating scrapbooks and quilting, and dove into researching her family history through genealogy. Lynn was the crazy chicken lady raising her Bantam chickens as pets. She enjoyed art, crafts, camping, roses and violets, and her collection of tea cups. High Tea was one of her favorite traditions from her English heritage and had participated in the local Red Hat Society. She traveled overseas with her daughter HeatherLea to gaze at the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel, a life dream of hers; and toured Alaska and the Yukon with Mike and her son Jon. Earlier in life, she utilized her artistic skills painting thousands of decorative butterflies as a part of the Ullrey family business. Most of all, she loved to be with her family, camping in the mountains in their 5th-wheel camper, and riding in the side-by-side looking for wildlife.
No one will ever forget her iconic greeting, “Howdy!” When asked how she was doing, Lynn would say she was "fine as frog hair.” She often felt she needed to say "pardon the language" even though she never swore. Her departures were generally preceded by “Ta Ta for now” and along with her dad, she always insisted her family and friends knew this is not “Goodbye” …just “So long!”
Lynn is survived by her loving husband Mike; her two children: HeatherLea Ullrey of Eckert, CO and Jon Jay Ullrey (Esteban Trujillo) of Fort Collins, CO; sister Lori Short of Littleton, CO; and granddaughter Gillian Lea Knott of Crawford, CO.
Lynn is proceeded in death by her parents Grant and Bobbie Wheeler, and by her parents-in-law Joe and Glenna Ullrey.
Memorial contributions can be made in Lynn's name to Delta's Hope West Hospice.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor funeral service and crematory.
