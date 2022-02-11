Malinda “Linda” Audrey Nelson
March 8, 1950 ~ January 16, 2022
Malinda Audrey Nelson “Linda”, 71 of Delta, Colorado passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Platte Valley Medical Center in Brighton, Colorado, where she was life flighted from Delta, Colorado Hospital on January 5th, 2022, with complications of Sepsis from her back surgery on September 13th, 2021.
The family will be doing a private memorial service at a later date for her and her husband who passed away on August 17th, 2021.
Linda was born on Wednesday, March 8, 1950, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Sybil C (Usry) and Eugene Thomas Pollard. They later moved to Bountiful, Utah where she went to Viewmont High School.
She married Lestin Douglas Nelson on May 21st, 1988, in Reno, Nevada.
She worked for the Government over the years. First for the Small Business Administration (SBA) and later with the BLM where she retired in December of 2019.
They later on made their home in Delta, Colorado in 2006, leaving Portola, California. They enjoyed their time together working in their yard and spoiling the poodles, DeeDee and Sassy!
Linda loved her family with all her heart and loved spending time with family and friends. She touched so many lives through the years.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Kellie (Tim) C Mullan of Glenrock, WY; grandsons: Zachary T Beckstead of Grand Junction, CO, Jacob Mullins of Sacramento, CA and Steven Mullins of Sacramento, CA; granddaughter Elle Sosa of South Lake Tahoe, CA; great grandchild Amelia Grace Mullins of Sacramento, CA; stepdaughters Trish Mullins of Sacramento, CA and Megan McCray Nelson of South Lake Tahoe, CA.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband Lestin Douglas Nelson; her parents; her sister Ellane Jordan and her son Craig Thomas Ravnikar.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.