Manulita "Archie" Lenore Wethington
November 27, 1938 ~ May 19, 2023
Archie Wethington passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Montage Creek Assisted Living with her daughters by her side. She was 84.
Archie was born on November 27, 1938 in Chama, New Mexico to Cleotilde and Manuel Archuleta. She grew up in Pagosa Springs, Colorado and graduated from Pagosa Springs High School. While living in Pagosa Springs, Archie met the love of her life, Sam. They were married on September 21, 1957. They celebrated 53 years of marriage before Sam's passing in 2011.
Archie 's hobbies included golf, bunco with her bunco gals, and reading. She was also very active with St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado where she was a parishioner for over 45 years.
Archie is survived by her daughters, Mary Ellen (Jack) McKelvy and Lynda (Brent) Wareham. She is also survived by her grandchildren Luke (Kristen) McKelvy, Kevin McKelvy, Matt (Shannon) McKelvy , Landon (Casey) Wareham and Danielle Wareham. Great grandchildren Madison, Gage, Joshua, Jack, Sadie, Hope, Taylor, Matthew, Liam, Piper, and Paxton. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Margaret Faulkner and several nephews and nieces.
Archie was preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband, Sam, sisters Servilla and Honey, brother Dee, sister-in-law, Ruth Wethington, brother in law, Jerry Wethington.
There will be a Funeral Mass for Archie at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:00 am, with a graveside service to follow at Mesa View Cemetery. All are invited to the reception at St. Michael's following graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Archie's name to HopeWest , 714 S 4th St, Montrose, Co 81401
