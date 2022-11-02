Marden Irene Frye
March 2, 1930 ~ October 22, 2022
Marden Irene Frye passed away on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at Paonia Care Center in Paonia, Colorado. She was 92 years old.
Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 1st, 2022, at the Delta City Cemetery.
Marden was born on March 2nd, 1930, to Mary C (Simington) and Dennis P Clifford in Denver, Colorado. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Denver, Colorado in 1947. She then continued her education at the Seton School of Nursing in Colorado Springs, Colorado graduating in 1950. She chose the nursing field and became a Registered Nurse. She was employed by the University of Colorado for 32 years.
Marden married Randolph B Frye, JR. June 3rd, 1957, in Boulder, Colorado. They celebrated 53 years together before he passed in 2010.
Marden was a member of the St Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado. When she wasn’t working, she enjoyed fishing, photography, flowers, wildlife and baking. She also enjoyed many of the classic TV shows: The Waltons, Little House on the Prairie and the Hallmark channel. She loved when she could spend time with family or visitors. She shared her Irish heritage saying, “we are the wee people” and if she ever gave ya “the look” you’d know not to even dare!
Marden is survived by her brother Daniel A Clifford of Grand Junction, CO; one niece Dawn Clifford of Hotchkiss, CO and one Nephew Dennis Clifford the 3rd of California.
Marden is preceded in death by her parents, husband Randolph, sister Josephine, and brother Dennis P Clifford II.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
