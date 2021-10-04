Margaret D. Bradbury
January 25, 1932 ~ September 26, 2021
Margaret D. Bradbury passed away Sunday, September 26, 2021, at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, CO. She was 89 years old.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, CO. Interment will follow at the Delta City Cemetery in Delta, CO.
Margaret was born on January 25, 1932, to Crispina (Grajeda) and Cayetano Torrez in McClave, Colorado. She graduated from Bent County High School and attended Western Community College. Her chosen occupation was in public service. She worked for the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office first in office administration before becoming Montrose County’s first female deputy.
On March 23, 1979, she Married Allen G Bradbury in Moab, Utah.
Together they opened and co-owned The Insurance Office in Carbondale. After moving to Delta County, Margaret owned Bradbury Insurance located in Delta before retiring.
Family was Margaret’s greatest joy. Her dog, Heidi, and cat, Jagger, were constant companions. She loved the outdoors with Fishing and Hunting being some of her favorite activities. She was an avid sports fan with the Broncos and Rockies being her favorite teams. Crafting, sewing and knitting were all things she enjoyed.
Margaret is survived by six of her children; Christine Baldwin (George) of Grand Junction, CO., Ricci Peck (Mark) of Delta, CO., Fred Martinez of Cedaredge, CO., Clyde Martinez (Carol) of El Jebel, CO., Richard Hudnall (Denise) of Austin, CO, and Aimee L Minor (Jeff) of Woodland, CA; sisters, Grace Powders (Orville) of Grand Junction, CO., Susan Sena (Tony) of Marion IL., Nelly Mondragon (John) of La Junta CO., Lucy Szpunar (Edward) of Canon City CO.; brothers, David Diaz (Irmita) San Antonio TX., Thomas Diaz (Hilda) Manteca CA., other family; 16 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allen G Bradbury; son, John K Martinez and daughter, Valerie Jordan; sister, Delores Hickerson and brother, Mike Diaz.
In lieu of flowers Margaret has requested donations to HopeWest in Delta where she volunteered.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
