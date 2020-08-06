Margaret Francis Loy
August 5, 1931 ~ July 24, 2020
Delta, Colorado resident, Margaret Loy, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction. She was 88 years of age.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta. Interment will follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Margaret Miller was born on August 5, 1931 to Earl C. and Sarah Alice (Wilson) Miller in Lefors, Texas. She spent her childhood in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and California. She graduated from high school in Bismarck Arkansas.
On September 3, 1949, Margaret married Horace Junior Loy in Malvern, Arkansas. To this union, five children were born. Horace preceded her in death in 2003.
Margaret and Horace loved bowling and bowled on many leagues. She loved to dance and sing gospel music. She enjoyed cooking, reading her bible and going to church. One of her greatest love’s were her grandchildren.
Margaret is survived by her two sons, Henry Loy and Junior (Pam Hall) Loy, all of Delta; her two daughters, Regina (Leonard) McCulloch of Clifton and Alice (Scott) Foster of Grand Junction; a brother, Rufus Miller of Cedaredge; sister, Juanita Thielo, Claremont, CA; twenty-one grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a son, Ron Loy; four brothers: Earl, Bob, Richard and Thomas J. Miller; and a sister, Mary Dixon.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
