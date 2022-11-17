Margaret “Marki” Thomas Williams
1933 ~ 2022
Margaret “Marki” Thomas Williams passed away Friday, November 4th, 2022, at her residence in Austin, Colorado. She was 89 years old.
Marki was born to Donald and Goldie Thomas in Whitewater, Kansas in 1933. She married James G. Williams on January 1st, 1952. They were married 52 years. He preceded her in death in 2004.
Marki enjoyed reading, cooking, fishing, and being a mother. She was a member of the Cedaredge Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses and loved all she learned about her God Jehovah from the Bible.
Survivors include two sons: James Williams of Grand Junction and Gib Williams (Toya) of Davenport Iowa; three daughters, Delores, Teelah, and Allora Williams all of Austin, Colorado; and a sister June Swisher of Corinth, Mississippi.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister.
Memorial service is planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
