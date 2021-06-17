Margarete Ann Brungardt
June 18, 1943 - April 20, 2021
Margarete was born June 18, 1943 to Florence Josephine (Parker) and Clarence Walter Wright in Denver Colorado. She grew up and attended school in Boulder Co. She married Marvin Francis Brungardt on June 18, 1968 in Arvada, Colorado. They raised five children together.
She became a Certified Nurse's Assistant and worked for 13 years as a caregiver. Margarete enjoyed sewing, crafts, camping and scrapbooking. She was also a member of the Red Hat Club, the Emblem Club, and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son Marvin Brungardt Jr; daughter Tina White; four siblings Lynn, Judy, Barbara, and Joan; 13 grandchildren; & 4 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother and father; her husband Marvin; four of her siblings Clarence Jr, Robert, Tommy and Larry; and three of her children Donald, Russel, and Sally.
Service will be combined with her daughter Sally Rozelle. Service will be Saturday June 19, 10:30 a.m. at the residence of John Mattison, 30490 Highway 92, Hotchkiss Colorado. Luncheon following at the Mattison residence. All are welcome. Interment will be July 2, 2021 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction.
