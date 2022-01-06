Margie Abeyta
July 14, 1941 ~ January 3, 2022
Margie Abeyta 80 passed away Monday January 3, 2022 at Delta County Memorial Hospital.
She was born July 14, 1941 in Olathe, CO. She was the daughter of David and Guadalupe Armendariz.
She was swept off her feet by Lupe Abeyta and married July 25, 1957 in Layton, Utah.
Margie was a beloved Mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed and had a passion for cooking, sewing, gardening, and shopping.
She worked over 30 years for Russell Stover Candies and decided to retire to enjoy the things she loved including her family.
Margie is survived by two sisters: Erma (Joe) Moralez and Virgie (Frank) Valdez of Delta; three brothers: Manuel (Barbara); Victor (Theresa); and Angelo (Lita) Armendariz of Delta; her three sons: Earl (Carmen) Abeyta of Clifton; Ernie (Cheryl) Abeyta of Grand Jct. and Daniel Abeyta from Delta; and one daughter, Julie (Fidel) Abeyta/Chacon, 20 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren.
Margie is reunited in death by her husband Lupe Abeyta; two sons, Ricky and Thomas Abeyta; three brothers, Steve, Philip, and Hilario (Gig) Armendariz; her sister, Minnie Abeyta and her parents.
Margie will be deeply missed. She was adored and loved by many.
Rosary service will be held at Taylor Funeral Home Monday. January 10th @ 6pm and Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 11th @ 10am at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Delta.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
