Margo Phyllis Takacs
February 14, 1939 ~ February 27, 2023
Margo Phyllis Takacs passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023 at her children’s home. She was 84 years old.
Born Margo Mehas on February 14, 1939 to Constantine and Phyllis Mehas in Cincinnati Ohio, Margo moved to Hotchkiss in 1997 from Fairfax County Virginia with her husband Nick Takacs.
She is survived by her daughter Diane Perry, son-in-law Jim Firor, and granddaughter Kaiya Firor of Hotchkiss, two sisters, Andrea Biggs of NY City and Anita DeMeulenaere of Kimball, Michigan, and brother Michael Mehas of Harbor Springs, Michigan.
She will be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.