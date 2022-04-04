Maria De La Cruz Mendoza-Calzadillas
December 25, 1965 ~ April 3, 2022
Maria De La Cruz Mendoza-Calzadillas passed away early Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Grand Junction, Colorado at HopeWest Hospice. She was 57 years old.
Services will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, viewing at 9:00 a.m., Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass at 11:00 am, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta, Colorado.
Maria was born on December 25, 1965, to Angela (Calzadillas) and Othon Mendoza in Cuauhtemoc, Mexico. She grew up and finished her schooling in the Cuauhtemoc, Mexico area.
In 1982, Maria married the love of her life, Jose Quinonez. They celebrated 39 years together.
Maria’s chosen career was housekeeping. In her free time, she enjoyed cooking and hanging out with her family. Maria had a knack for being positive all the time and she could always bring everyone together. She loved going on walks with the grandchildren. She loved her time watching soap operas with her husband. Anytime she left the house, she made sure to put on her red lipstick.
Maria and Jose made their way from Mexico to Paonia, to Hotchkiss and finally to the Cedaredge area, around 2003, where they made Delta County their home. They were members of St Michael’s Catholic Church.
Maria is survived by her mother Angela; husband Jose; three sons, Luis Edeer (Liz) Quinonez of Delta, CO, Alex (Emma) Quinones of Delta, CO, and Jorge (Jazmine) Quinonez of Delta, CO; six brothers, Julian (Amanda) Mendoza of Vernal, UT, Arturo Mendoza of Mexico, Conrad (Randy) Mendoza of Crawford, CO, Oswaldo (Maribel) Mendoza of Hotchkiss, CO, Jorge Mendoza of TX, and Luis Mendoza of Mexico; three sisters, Emma (Carmelo) Mendoza of Mexico, Cecy (Carlos) Mendoza of Hotchkiss, and Maggie (Cesar) Mendoza of Mexico; and six grandchildren (one is soon to be born).
Maria is preceded in death by her father Othon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.