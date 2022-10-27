Maria Gutierrez
September 10, 1947 ~ October 18, 2022
Delta, Colorado resident, Maria Gutierrez, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 with Mass following at 10:00 a.m.
Maria was born on September 10, 1947 to Alfredo Ladino and Peregrina Pulido in Tonala Jalisco Mexico. She spent her childhood in San Luis Rio Colorado Sonora.
Maria married Carpio Gutierrez in Colorado. To this union, five daughters were born. He preceded her in death.
Maria collected elephant figurines and loved going to the casino. Her favorite song was “Gema” by Javier Solis.
Maria is survived by her five daughters: Maribel Gutierrez of Delta; Veronica (Oscar) Chavez, also of Delta; Patricia (Carlos) Tejeda, of Delta; Claudia (Matthew) Duran of Denver; Gabriela Villalobos of Rock Springs, WY; two brothers: Sabino (Sara) Ladino of San Luis Rio Colorado Sonora and Jorge (Eladia) Ladino of San Luis, AZ; a sister, Ampelia (Reynaldo) Espitia of Riverdale, CA; fourteen grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
