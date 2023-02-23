Maria R. Michalewski Schell was reunited with her husband of 48 years, William C. Schell, having passed away quietly in the early morning hours of February 12, 2023, in Delta County, CO.
In 1934, Maria was born in Poland to Edward Michalewski and Wanda (Valentina) Obolensky. The family immigrated to the US in 1949 following WWII.
Maria traveled the world and recounted adventures on the Orient Express to Casablanca, traveling through Eurasia with a charitable organization, and sailing the Caribbean. She played a mean ping pong game with a devastating serve.
She is survived by daughters, Patrice Schell (James R. Scott), Cedaredge, CO and Lisa D Schell, Ft Collins; grandsons, William B. Spiegel (Brent Vawdrey), Salt Lake City, UT and Henry V. Spiegel (Andrea J. Garbrecht); and great-granddaughter, Samantha J. Spiegel, Denver CO.
A funeral mass will be held for Maria in Denver at a later date.
As a child, Maria and her family bore witness to famine and upheaval by one dictator only to be caught in the chaos and trauma of a world war by another. In her final years, she endured the indignity and harsh reality of aging in America. Covid exposed the state of healthcare - especially long-term care - in Colorado and the nation. Staff did their best under difficult circumstances. A special thank you to Richard and staff at Hope West for providing extra care to Maria and comfort to the family.
