Marian L. Brown
January 23, 1925 - March 9, 2022
Marian Louella Stover Munkirs Brown, of Delta, Colorado, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 9, at the age of 97. She was born on January 23, 1925, to Trevor Stover and Olga Obrey Stover, who preceded her in death. She married Robert (Bob) Munkirs on October 7, 1944, at the Ft. Logan Chapel in Colorado. They were married for 53 years until he passed away in 1998. She married Chester (Chet) Brown of Delta, Colorado, on February 14, 2005. Also preceding her in death is a daughter, Gini Sue Moseley, and two brothers, Jim and Bob Stover.
She is survived by her second husband, Chet Brown, of Delta, Colorado; her sister Barbara Calder, of Stockton, California; 3 daughters — Diane Peirce of Castle Rock, Colorado; Marianne Reynolds of Lakewood, Colorado; and Barbara Scott of Taos, New Mexico; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and Chet’s sons David (Deloris) Brown and Steven (Julie) Brown, their 6 children, and 13 grandchildren.
Marian was raised on the campus of Loretto Heights College in Denver, where her father was the superintendent of the college buildings and grounds. She and her siblings were born in the little white house on the campus. Marian attended school at the college at a time when they also taught elementary and secondary students. She transferred to Littleton High School for her senior year — her first experience in public school and a year she always cherished.
Marian was a loving mother, wife, and friend, and she was an excellent homemaker, seamstress, and cook. She was always active in the Baptist churches she attended in Denver, Lakewood, Colorado Springs, and Delta, Colorado; and in Queen Valley, Arizona. She has been a resident of Delta since 1999 and a resident of the Willow Tree Care Center, where she had many beloved caregivers, for the last 6 years. Anyone who knew Marian would say that she accepted every situation with grace.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
