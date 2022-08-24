Marilyn Alma (Wendell) Minter
January 29, 1928 ~ July 19, 2022
Marilyn Alma (Wendell) Minter was born January 29, 1928 at her home in Minden, Nebraska. She was the third child born to Edward and Alma Wendell. Her mother died two weeks after Marilyn was born due to complications at birth. In her early day’s she was cared for by a nurse, then her Aunt Edina and Uncle Ernest who lived on a nearby farm. When she was five years old, she went to live with her recently married sister Addy and her husband Gordon Lynn.
She went to High School in Minden, Nebraska and her outgoing, fun-loving spirit made her a natural at cheerleading. Even though her coordination was such she could fall over standing up! After high school she went to Hastings College in Hastings, NB. Studying Home Economics, which set her on a lifelong path of healthy eating she passed on to her children. She met Jack Cowger at the college. After their marriage they moved to Kirksville, MO where he did his medical studies. While there her daughter Mary, and son John were born.
Marilyn and Jack moved to Aurora, Colorado where he set up practice. While there her son Tom was born. After their divorce she stayed in Aurora raising her young family. A couple of years later she married Roy Minter, and a year later her daughter Nancy was born. Eventually the family moved to Loveland Colorado, where she lived the longest. She worked at McKee Medical Center as an intake receptionist. She was a valued employee and worked there until her retirement.
Marilyn’s great sense of humor along with her strong determination enabled her to love her family and give us her very best. Each of her children, in their own way have marveled at her ability to handle life’s challenges and teach us how to take responsibly for ourselves. She shared the same love for her step-children Pat, Shannon and Mike. Mike saying; “She was the glue that held everything together.”
Her final years were spent at Colorow Care Center in Olathe CO. where she received excellent care. Her colorful and charming ways helped offset her stubbornness, and the family appreciates the loving care each person gave her.
Marilyn finally received her reservation on July 19, 2022. She was welcomed by the loving arms of her Good Shepherd, Jesus Christ. She is survived by her daughter Mary LaPointe, son John and Marcia Cowger, son Thomas and Deborah Cowger. Daughter Nancy and Marty Zimmerman. Her grandchildren Nate and Laryssa LaPointe, Mary Esther and Kyle Petrocine, Chad and Tonya Orbeck, Jason and Heather Orbeck, Johanna and Ryan Radicchi, and Soren Cowger, Jessie Zimmerman and Matt Stolmeier, and Oliver Zimmerman. Great grandchildren, Walker, Bayja, Avalyn, Alex, Danielle, Skylar, Cody, Wyatt, Carson, Zoe, Mia and Zoe. Her nephew David and Sammy Lynn.
Her step daughter Shannon and Doug Seney and their son Sean, step-son Mike and Debbie Minter, their daughters, Melissa, Michaela and Hanna. She was pre-deceased by son in law Dan LaPointe.
Her burial will be later in Nebraska with her mother and father.
