Marilyn Jean Menapace
August 5, 1951 — November 3, 2021
Marilyn Jean Menapace passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Delta Health hospital. She was 70 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, Cedaredge, CO with Rev. Jake Wyatt officiating.
Marilyn Jean Menapace was born to Robert Scott and Gloria Dell (Hamilton) Short in Montrose, CO. on Aug. 5, 1951. She spent her childhood in Telluride and Grand Junction and graduated from Mesa College with a degree early childhood development.
On July 1, 1972 Marilyn married the love of her life Richard W. Menapace in Grand Junction, CO. To this union two children were born. Marilyn worked with the Denver Public Schools and ran her own preschool. Her passion was working with disadvantaged children and their families. Marilyn was a member of the Cedaredge First Baptist Church, her interests were teaching children and Awana’s at her church. She co-sponsored the Christmas Shoe Box program at her church. Marilyn was an avid reader.
Among survivors are her husband: Richard of Cedaredge, a son and his wife: Ryan and Xujing Menapace of Grand Junction, CO; and a daughter DeAnn and her husband Troy Ritter; 3 sisters Carol Quarles (Barney) of Fruita, CO, Jo Ann Carpenter (Jeff) of Palisade, CO, and Emma Short of Fruita, CO; she is also survived by her 5 grandchildren and by 2 great grandchildren.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
