Marion Louise Simmons
Sept. 23, 1951 - July 23, 2021
Marion Louise Simmons passed away Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home in Crawford, CO. She was 61 years old. No services are planned at this point.
Marion was born September 13, 1959, to Helen (Maxwell) and Erwin Gerlitz in Lincoln Park, NJ. Marion graduated from Pequannock High School in 1978. She continued her education and graduated from Ridgewood School of Art with a degree in graphic design. Then in the late summer of 1985, she married the love of her life, Carl Frederick Simmons, and celebrated more than 35 years together!
Marion’s hobbies and interests that brought her joy also led to her chosen occupation as an art teacher. For nearly 10 years, before moving to Crawford, she served as art teacher for developmentally disabled adults at the Easter Seals/Wings Center in Loveland, CO.
Marion is survived by Carl Simmons of Crawford, CO; two daughters, Jessica Kiernan of Coaldale, CO and Amy Simmons of Portland, OR; and her two sisters, Dana Salmon of Tucson, AZ and Karen Chapman of Crossville, TN.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Kevin Gerlitz.
