Mark A. Richards
April 8, 1975 ~ January 9, 2022
Austin, Colorado resident, Mark Richards, passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at his residence. He was 46 years of age.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 17, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Mark Allen was born on April 8, 1975 to Randy Allen and Linda Sue (Dawson) Richards in Delta. He graduated from Monte Vista High School.
Mark was a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and 4-wheeling.
Mark is survived by his mother, Linda Roberts of Austin, Colorado; his daughter, Brooke Richards (Diego Hernandez) of Cheyenne, Wyoming; a step-brother, Jimmie Roberts of Delta; and a step-sister, Syrana Robert of Utah.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
