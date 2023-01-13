Mark Thompson
January 6, 1960 ~ December 31, 2022
Mark Thompson passed away unexpectedly on the morning of December 31, 2022 surrounded by his wife and two children. He was 62 years old.
Mark was born on January 6, 1960 to Morris and Lorraine Thompson in Clear Lake, South Dakota. He graduated from Delta High School in 1978 and attended Brinker School of Surveying in Denver, Colorado, Central Bible College in Springfield, Missouri, (BA in Bible) and the University of Texas in Tyler, Texas (Masters of Education).
He married Ruth Lovato, his high school sweetheart, in 1981 and they had two children, Ashley and Ben.
Mark was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and papa and spent his life teaching and ministering to children. He enjoyed four wheeling, camping, hunting and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed technology and was an Apple customer for life.
Mark and Ruth spent 41 years telling children about Jesus. He was known for his illusions and dressing up as Marko the Clown. He was a teacher at Delta High School for many years before becoming the full time Children’s Pastor at Delta First Assembly of God (now Rivers Church). He was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God.
Mark is survived by his wife, Ruth, and two children, Ashley and her husband Devin Varner of Delta, and Ben and Krystle Thompson of Erie, Colorado, four grandsons: Lincoln, Emmett, Ashton and Parker. He had four sisters, Connie Strommenger (Kip) of Grand Junction, LuAnn Harrah (Brad) of Grand Junction, Cheri King (Brett) of Westminster, and Penny Thompson of Delta, two sisters-in-law Rosemary Sluder (Carlos) of Delta, Jean Smithey (Gary) of Arkadelphia, Arkansas, and one brother-in-law Robert Lovato (Angela) of Grand Junction, Colorado. He had twelve nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Lorraine Thompson, his father-in-law Phil Lovato, a brother-in-law, Kip Strommenger, and a niece, Norah Strommenger.
Services will be held on Thursday, January 5th at 2pm at Rivers Church in Delta. Pastor Lee Ponder will officiate.
Donations in his honor can be made to Camp Cedaredge, 11986 Hwy 65, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
