Marlene McClure
October 1, 1938 ~ June 4, 2022
Marlene McClure, 83, passed on June 4, 2022. She was born in San Diego, California, the daughter of a tuna fisherman who owned the St. Therese until it was taken for use in WW2. Horses were always a part of her life. She was a member of the Rock-N-Ride drill team in San Diego’s East County area for many years, performing at local rodeos and events.
She had three children, Joyce (Jim) Cooke of Alpine, CA, Bret (Heidi) Ball of Lakeside, CA, and Brian (Sheila) Ball of Delta, CO. She married Jimmie McClure in 1974. Jimmie had a son, Tom, of San Diego, CA, and daughter Barbara (Mel) of Palm Springs, CA, and the best blended family we know came into existence. Together they raised horses in Northern California until they moved to Colorado and owned a horse ranch on the Gunnison River. Marlene loved to cook meals for her family and friends, often making Portuguese dishes passed down through generations. She and Jimmie also loved to go dancing, staying out on the dance floor after all the younger people were tired! They enjoyed traveling to see family in Texas and California.
Marlene loved her family and especially loved them coming to visit. She is survived by her sister, Jeannine Lupton, of Alpine, CA, her 5 children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to especially thank HopeWest Hospice of Colorado for all their wonderful care. For those wishing to support a charity in Marlene’s memory, the family would like to designate HopeWest.
