Marlin "Mac" McCracken
September 25, 1941 ~ August 15, 2022
Marlin “Mac” McCracken passed away Monday, August 15, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado after contracting an unidentified virus. He was 80 years old.
Marlin was born on September 25, 1941, to Elma Hoffman and Allan McCracken in Bush, Colorado. He grew up in Anton, Colorado and graduated from Lindon High School in 1959.
Marlin is survived by his wife Alice of Hotchkiss, CO; son Brent (Karen) McCracken of Anton, CO; daughters Stephanie Lambert of Denver, CO; Penny McCracken of Kansas City, KS; Melani (Jeff) Chang or Denver, CO; Michelle Dutton of Grand Junction, Meylynda Haberman of Sterling, CO; brother Allen (Pat) McCracken of Phoenix, AZ; 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Marlin is preceded in death by his parents; sons Greg McCracken, Joe Griffin, and step-daughter Melissa Japp (Douglass).
The family wishes to thank you for all the cards, flowers and community support.
Memorial contributions can be made in Marlin’s name to the North Fork High School Athletics Department at 438 Miners Way, Hotchkiss, CO 81419.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.