Martha A. Gerry
August 30, 1936 ~ April 4, 2022
Cedaredge, Colorado resident, Martha A. Gerry, passed away on Monday, April 4, 2022 at her residence. She was 85 years of age.
Burial will take place at Cedaredge Cemetery in Cedaredge.
Martha Alice was born on August 30, 1936 to Perry and Mattie (Summers) Reed in Hotchkiss, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School with the Class of 1953.
Martha married Rich Granquist in August 1982 in Fairbanks, Alaska. He preceded her in death. She later married Eugene Gerry in August 2001 in Wyoming. He also preceded her in death.
Martha was a secretary. She loved RV’ing and traveling.
Martha is survived by her son, Dale (Mary) Parker and her daughter, Wanda (Chris) McManus, all of Cedaredge; a sister, Alma Black of Durango; six grandchildren and their spouses, Misty (Rowdy) Randall, Jennine (David) LeMasters, Leah Tunnell, Lacie (Aaron) Mills, Laura (Steve) King and Seth (Krista) Parker; and many great-grandchildren.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings Leroy Reed, Paul Reed, Clarence Reed, Ruth Patzer, Lloyd Reed and Clayton Reed; and a grandson-in-law, Jesse Tunnell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.