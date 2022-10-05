Martha “Gwen” Holybee
April 28th, 1940 ~ September 26th, 2022
Gwen Holybee passed away at the age of 82 on Monday, September 26, 2022, in Hotchkiss, CO. She was born on April 28, 1940, in Memphis, Texas.
Gwen moved as a child to Amarillo, Texas, where she met and married her late husband, John “Dude” Holybee. They were married for more than 62 years. The first 20 years of their marriage, Dude was in service in the USAF. They were stationed in many different parts of the country and even lived in the Philippines. When he retired in 1975, they moved back and made Hotchkiss, CO ,their forever home.
Gwen loved life and people, which is why she enjoyed managing the Elks Lodge #1807 in Hotchkiss for many years until she retired in 1998. Her favorite saying was “A stranger is a friend I haven’t met yet.” That’s why a quick trip to the store could easily turn into an entire day! Her smile was contagious and never failed to brighten up your day. Even when she was preparing to reunite with her husband, she was still smiling!
She is survived by her three children; Kimberly Diaz and her family of California, Anita McChesney and her family of Kansas, and Allan Holybee and his family of Delta, CO.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Paonia, CO. Gwen asked that in lieu of flowers, that donations can be made in her name to HopeWest Hospice, 195 Stafford Lane / P.O. Box 24 Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.