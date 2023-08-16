Martha Jean Mims
July 2, 1940 ~ August 2, 2023
Martha Jean Mims, loving mother and grandmother, passed away on August 2, 2023 at the age of 83.
Martha was born on July 2, 1940 in Sheridan, Wyoming to parents Dorothy and James Guy. She married Powell Mims in 1959 and they raised three sons, Marc, Powell (Brian), and Brent, and one daughter, Dairshi.
Martha, more commonly called Marty, was passionate about the outdoors, creating fun activities for her grandchildren, and spending time with her friends. Not one to shy away from adventure, she went sky diving for her 70th birthday and enjoyed it so much she went again. Marty was an exceptional hostess, planning get-togethers, cooking delicious food, creatively decorating tables, and giving the most thoughtful gifts.
Marty was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her sister Margaret, four children, twelve grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. A private family service will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023 where she will be laid to rest next to her husband at Riverside Cemetery in Hotchkiss, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Golden Circle Seniors at P.O. Box 832, Montrose, CO 81402.
