Marvel Anne Pennington
Marvel Anne Pennington had a peaceful passing with family by her side on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
Anne graduated from South High School in Denver, CO (’55). She earned her BA from the University of Denver while on a Helen G. Bonfils Foundation scholarship. A lifelong learner, Anne pursued and received her master's degree in ministry from Ursuline College in her 60's and worked as a hospital Chaplain and guest minister in Cleveland and Denver.
She lived most of her life in Colorado, most recently in the city of Delta.
Anne loved the arts and performing, and she continued playing music until recently. She especially loved singing and playing the organ and piano.
Anne is survived and missed by her three children, Jenny Eyler of Hotchkiss, CO, Cindy Shetterly of Alexandria, KY, Craig Dickson of Olympia, WA, and their spouses; and by her grandchildren Andrew and Miranda Eyler, Mihkayla Shetterly and Freya Jamison.
Her family suggests donating in her memory to Hope West Hospice of Delta County, Colorado in thanks of the care they provided in the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.