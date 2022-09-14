Mary Ann Hammett Peterson
December 19, 1937 ~ September 6, 2022
Mary Ann was born to Francis Harrison Hammett and Lucy Mary Honeywell Hammett on December 19, 1937 in Marysville Kansas. Mary Ann was the third in a family of eight children including four brothers and three sisters. When Mary Ann was three, the family moved to Montana for a period of two or three years. Then, during World War II, her father took a strategic defense jobworking for Boeing Aircraft in Seattle Washington. In 1953 the family moved to Cedaredge, Colorado. With little money and a father disabled by illness, Mary Ann and her older siblings had to work through the summer and the fruitharvest to pay for their school supplies and clothes, so she learned early in life what it meant to be thrifty and work hard.
Mary Ann met the love of her life when she began her junior year in high school in Cedaredge. A young Buckley Peterson, who though he had a date with Mary Ann’s older sister Bonnie, a senior at Cedaredge High, called theHammett house in the evening, only to find that Bonnie had gone on a date with someone else. Mary Ann's mom quickly saved the day by suggesting that Mary Ann go out with Buckley. Thus began a two-year courtship, leading to nuptials on June 5, 1956, and culminating in 66 years of marriage. To this marriage four children were born; Kelly (Nora) Peterson, Bret (Donna) Peterson, Shawna (John) Gore, and Rita (Kirt) Lanzi. Mary Ann’s family expanded to include ten grand children and fourteen great-grand children. Mary Ann passed away on September 6, 2022.
Mary Ann and Buckley Peterson owned and operated Peterson Plumbing for 40+ years. Mary Ann answered phones, waited on customers, performed avariety of customer service and record keeping jobs but her most important jobwas always caring for her family and anyone else that she could. She did child care for many ladies who worked in the fruit harvest and other jobs. She loved camping with family and her many friends. She canned or froze an abundance of fruit and vegetables and loved to teach anyone who was interested to do thesame.
In the late 1960's Mary Ann accepted Jesus Christ as the Lord of her life and patiently waited for her husband to follow her in that commitment which he didten years later. The most important thing in her life was serving others never drawing attention to herself.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband and children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; by her brothers, Forest Hammett and Joseph Hammett; and sister, Sue Hainer.
In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting a gift to fund scholarships for children in need of help to attend summer Bible camp. Donations can be sent to First Baptist Church of Cedaredge, Bible Camp Scholarship Fund, PO Box 400 Cedaredge Colorado 81413
