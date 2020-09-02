Mary Ann Pech
August 17, 1948 ~ August 21, 2020
Eckert, Colorado resident, Mary Ann Pech, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 72 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Mary Ann was born on August 17, 1948 to Mamie Gertrude (Hollingsworth) and Ward Allen Beezley in Delta. She spent her childhood in Paonia graduating from Paonia High School in 1966. After graduating, she attended Western State College.
On September 28, 1992, Mary Ann married Joseph G. “Gary” Pech in Paonia. Together they lived in Eckert for the past 27 years.
Mary Ann loved animals, especially horses. She also enjoyed fishing and was a skillful angler. She built up a small collection of ceramic “pie birds” and she enjoyed antiques and jewelry.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Gary Pech; five brothers: David Beezley of Cedaredge; Dan (Josefina) Beezley of Ft. Collins, Colorado; John (Megg) Beezley of Mancos, Colorado; Larry Beezley of Paonia; and Wayne (Kathy) Beezley of Minnesota City, Minnesota; and several cousins including Connie Johnson and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Mary Ann’s memory to End of the Trail Rescue, Inc., 5814 Hwy 348, Olathe, Colorado 81425.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
